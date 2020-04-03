Migrant women raped and killed goes unseen

Migrant women experience gender violence from their countries of origin and during their transit. The femicides of migrants are invisible.

Many of the current news revolves around gender violence, femicides. This issue has become an everyday discussion.

Despite the in-depth knowledge of the subject, especially numbers of the most vulnerable women, of those forgotten, is not known. Examples of this are migrant women, mostly from Central America, who have suffered from different types of violence, including sexual abuse that has led to femicide.

Big Data shows how imperceptible migrant violence stands, says Blanca Juárez, journalist and member of the politically incorrect feminist network.