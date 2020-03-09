Mexico's war against its women

We Mexicans (thus, without inclusive language) have always been proud of our country. From our ancestors, we receive an enormous cultural, natural, gastronomic, artistic, and through many other legacies. Being Mexican, "in good times or bad times," is usually a source of pride for everyone. However, from a few years back to today, many of us have begun to observe our "Mexicanism" with particular critical nuance, especially since violence has become an increasingly common experience in everyday life. We are the country that sings melodies to its women: "oh women so divine, there is no other way but to adore them."

When I look at the special relationship between Mexican men and women, I always think of the gallantry roles that radical feminism criticizes so much today. Whether we like it or not, that's the way many Mexicans men are.

In a terrible contrast, the nation that carries serenades, gives flowers, lights a cigar and opens the car door, has declared war on Mexican and foreign women who live or transit through the national territory.

What happened to us? The hours of reflection are not enough to provide a clear and satisfactory answer. The first hypothesis is that the war was always there. Maybe in the shadows, but invariably charging their share of blood. This may have a certain degree of truth because machismo exists from the first cultures that inhabited our territory and reinforced with the conservative and Catholic paradigm inherited from the Spanish conquerors.

The other conjecture is that the war is a product of crime that, in turn, comes from the fight against it. It's also reasonable since, by striking criminal structures, they have diversified their activities to compensate for the deficit of power and money that have ceased to perceive. For example, a gang that used to engage in drug trafficking today is trafficking women, one of the most lucrative criminal businesses nationally and especially internationally. But if we analyze the problem carefully and for a moment, we abandon the issue of "causality" and focus on "the symbolic," we see that the war emanates from other slightly less apparent flanks.

From the point of view anchored to the political reality in which we live, everyone, women, and men worry about the lightness with which the federal government has responded to the problem. It seems as if the highest level officials lived in another era. In a world without the power of social networks, where the dominant party was the very heart of the republic. Negligence and indifference are also allies of the terrible war against women. Symbolically it is severe because now, it has flirted with everyday discourse (liberal versus conservative) feminist movements and claims. What happened to us? The government should ask.

The war against women is lived in the street of that desolate municipality of the State of Mexico. In the lonely place of the rural community, in the community market. But it also acquires full force in cities, traffic, schools, offices, clubs, and parties, in music and surface art.

Although it sounds trite, in this war, we all lose. Mexico loses, not only because the majority of its population belongs to the female sex, but because the validity of women's rights is the indicator of our level of development as a society and nation. Mexico is one of the countries that has dealt the most in human rights and peace for decades. Our country has a substantial legal scaffolding to guarantee the life and freedom of all its inhabitants. In reality, you hardly have full access to rights and justice.

The war against women is "the denial of the other" and, in doing so, not only vanishes the woman who is a direct victim of violence but does so towards everyone. Femicide is the gender crime par excellence and is demonstrated by its nature when a woman is liquidated.

We are living historical times in Mexico (although it sounds like circumlocution), and we will see what happens on March 8 and 9. However, I am also very interested in the next day. I wonder what the president will say before the magnitude of the upcoming demonstration? I would at least expect an acknowledgment of the fault because men have failed the women of our country. Hopefully, only that morning, the ghosts of the nineteenth century will stop haunting the halls of the national palace, and for once, our chief executive, the executive power of the sovereign union, will look back to yesterday and today.

The famous Cornelius Agrippa already expressed in his work, "About the nobility and excellence of the female sex." On the other hand, the male was created out of paradise in the countryside along with animals. Only later, the woman led him to paradise. "

Traducción: Valentina K. yanes)

AJ