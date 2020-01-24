Male chauvinism, the violence that does not cease in a couple's relationship

Male chauvinism is a subtle and gentle form of gender violence that is presented in both men and women, even when their speech is against any type of chauvinism, assert specialists from a gender perspective.

Everyday male chauvinism is presented as gestures, comments or prejudgement so internalized that they emerge and reinforce gender stereotypes.

Some of the phrases that show everyday male chauvinism are: "I consider that the housework, taking care of my children or helping elders, will always be done better by a woman" or "in the end the most "macho" are women", "A lady is not to speak this or that way", among others.

The creator of the concept "male chauvinism" was the Argentinian Luis Bonino in 1990. These are masculine behaviors that force superiority over women.

"They are small tyrannies, intimate terrorism, soft violence, "smooth" or low intensity, domination tricks, invisible chauvinism or benevolent sexism", he affirms.

"These patterns start from childhood, although the gap is closing, women are still the ones who spend more time doing housework," he wrote.

According to another study, prepared by the University of Maryland, it was discovered that boys between 15 and 19 years old spend half an hour a day on household chores, and girls 45 minutes; Although the difference is small, it allows us to see that the distribution of activities is uneven.

Functional chauvinism: "Honey, I already put the washing machine" or "He helps me at home."

A functional male chauvinism affects the domestic environment and the care towards other people, the supposed feminine capacities of service and the naturalization of her work as a caregiver are abused.

Maribel recalls that when her baby was born, her husband was not involved in her care because she was afraid, which meant that she, in a complicated state of health, had to do so.

In Mexico, household chores are mostly carried out by women. 76.4% of the time invested in work at home is done by women, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

Coercive chauvinism: man takes over the remote control or space.

Coercive chauvinism occurs when moral, psychic, economic or personality force is used to try to bend women, limit their freedom or make them doubt their abilities, invade their space or time, restricting the ability to decide.

According to the Inegi and UN Women, there are 61.5 million women in Mexico of which 63% of women 15 years of age or older have experienced a violent act at some time in our lives; one in 4 women has reported having suffered discrimination in their workplace and 36.7% of women are in a situation of moderate poverty and 9.6% in extreme poverty.

A study sponsored by UN Women, conducted on 10,000 men from Southeast Asian countries showed that 25% of men acknowledged having raped their women, partners, and other women. 75% said they did it because they felt they were entitled, regardless of the woman's consent or not, and 60% said they did it for entertainment.