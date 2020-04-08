Love in times of coronavirus, from the perspective of Coral Herrera

Living quarantine is a psycho-emotional process that, although everyone must go through, not everyone does it the same way.

In her text "Couples who enjoy and couples who suffer during the Coronavirus confinement," available on her blog, she addresses the different links that have occurred during this quarantine.

-Couples who are just going through the infatuation stage and who, in the face of social isolation, can fully enjoy themselves, discover each other, and allow themselves to live in the present like never before.

-Couples who love each other and get along. Some of whom have been together for many years and enjoy companionship. In this case, their infatuation stage is long over. Still, they have managed to strengthen their relationship, become a team, support each other, and face the couple crisis, the daily routine, and the monotony.

-Couples separated by confinement, who may be in the same city or live in different physical territories, talks about suffering due to distance, desire, and the actions they decide to carry out not to dilute their bond, such as constant video calls.

-Couples who work in hospitals or places of risk and cannot make love or even touch each other, make Coral Herrera imagine the desire that these couples have in such a profound way and the suffering of having their partner so close and so far away at the same time.

-Now, some couples suffer because the love they had before has changed. They have to be together are those couples who, according to Herrera, but perhaps had plans to separate. The crisis came, and they did not have time, or they cannot divorce due to a lack of sufficient income to live separately and face the current and future crisis.

-The couples who suffer because they realized they could not bear the other person, and sometimes neither themselves. Daily life had not allowed them to consider that they lived in a perpetual struggle, but that possibly, some of them had lovers who made their marriage more bearable. In this confinement, the crisis may have turned into a catastrophe and the feeling of being trapped.

-The couples who, even loving each other, cannot live together. The decision they made could be to go through the quarantine separately and miss each other or try to live together, keep each other's company, and warmth.

-And then there are the secret lovers who escape from their homes to spend a night together, avoiding the police and praying not to be discovered.

-Couples who are in an environment of violence. "But the ones I think about the most are the women who live with their aggressors," writes Herrera. Some couples stay together due to emotional or economic dependency, which can create a violent environment, where children become prey to fear.