June, which parents month is it?

In the Spanish Language Dictionary, the first meaning of father is "Male who has fathered one or more children." This definition refers to a biological function that, traditionally, has been the sole or primary responsibility (we could add the provider) reserved for parents. The question is whether this concept should continue valid today.

There are two types of rights guaranteed by our legal framework. One is the well being of children and adolescents who, in addition to requiring a biological component in their life, also need an emotional relationship and a life free of violence. In women, the possibility of genuine equality implies, among other things, the redistribution of domestic work and care with men, which includes the need to redefine their roles in raising and caring for children.

This context implies questioning, the traditional conception of the father. The term fatherhood used in recent times is "the relationship men establish with their daughters and sons. A complex practice where social and cultural factors that intervene and are transformed through the life cycle of both father and children. "Under this definition, the keyword is a relationship. For example, it would be difficult to think that a parent who only fulfills his role as a provider is establishing some appropriate relationship - a simile is a link built with an ATM. It doesn't sound very attractive!

The social environment is changing, and this requires a different role from fathers. One might ask if men are adjusting to this new reality. In general, we can see more men taking sons and daughters to the park or on public transport; Perhaps we meet men in our immediate surroundings who have more significant interaction with sons, daughters. However, the data reveals that in the care of healthy people under the age of 14, on average, men spend 12:42 hours, while women spend 53:29 hours a week, which means that they exceed 321 % of the time they use. Now, in the case of fathers who are more related to their offspring, what motivates them to do so? Although a thoughtful process that led them to modify the practices of their ancestors cannot be ruled out, in the conversations that we have had with parents from different socioeconomic levels, the factor that most influences the redefinition of Paternity are external.

The couple's need to work to pay expenses, the death of one partner, an unplanned pregnancy that forces them to decide: run away or take charge. It is necessary to ask if these same men would take care of sons and daughters if the external conditions were modified, for example, to a situation where a woman can replace their participation.

There are still other questions: what part of the upbringing fathers take care of? A first hypothesis is that they are in charge of playing, perhaps the task support, but to a lesser extent, they will deal with aspects such as grooming, care when they fall ill, daily food. Although there are not enough data to answer this question, what we at GENDES have proposed is a series of behavioral guidelines that parents should carry out; We call this comprehensive parenthood. In the next article, we will explain what it is about. What are the tasks that men are in charge of: the game, the cleaning, or the care?

