Elona Holmes, a feminist version of "Sherlock"

Millie Bobby Brown, one of the leading characters of Stranger Things, returns to Netflix also in a leading role as the sister of Sherlock Holmes.

An interesting fact is that a feminist version of Sherlock Holmes is being released and has nothing to do with the novel of British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. It is an American writer, Nancy Springer, who has written more than 50 books.

Not only does Brown act as Enola Holmes, the main character, but with this film, she has become one of the youngest producers in Hollywood.

The film's director, Harry Bradbeer, proposed the story of Enola and the Nancy Springer books for its realization.

What is the film about?

The story begins on her 16th birthday when Enola's mother, Helana Bonham Carter, mysteriously disappears, leaving a series of hidden clues that she must decipher.

Questioned about not wearing gloves, Enola – that read backward- says "alone" embarks upon her search regardless of her status as a woman.

In Enola's story, part of the life of its creator, Nancy Springer, is reflected, who also stopped seeing her mother in adolescence.

Furthermore, Enola's mother educated her under principles of equality and empowerment that were very dissident at the time, but she also left a clear message for today's young women.

Other women inspired Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, one of the main characters in Stranger Things, expressed to Chilean media that her inspiration was other American actresses, Hannah Montana, Selena Gómez in Wizards of Waverly Place, Raven in That's So Raven, and all Disney stars Channel.

The young British woman pointed out that Hermione Granger existed in Harry Potter in England, but she was not the lead character, it was Harry.

"So I wanted someone to look up to and feel like they were getting the spotlight, and this movie gave me that, the opportunity to be able to focus on female empowerment in a beautiful British story," she said.

"So yeah, it's essential to me to have a story that was so male-based - because the Sherlock Holmes story is a lot of that - but it's not about

That, it's about a young woman trying to find herself in the crazy world around her, " she acknowledged.

The most challenging time for "Eleven"

Feminism is a subject of great interest to Millie, who, at 13 years of age, agreed to shave her head to play Eleven from Stranger Things, a tough decision for a teenager.

"You don't need to have hair to be pretty. You are pretty with or without it. I've learned that too," she twitted a while ago.

"The day I shaved, my head was the most powerful moment of my entire life. The last lock of hair cut was the moment when I saw my face, and I couldn't hide behind my hair like it used to. When I looked at myself in the mirror, I realized I had a job to do. Inspire." she said.

Millie has also been a victim of inequality within the film industry. In Enola's film, she tries to touch that "the younger generation can change the future," she added.

"I think it's all about education and educating yourself about what (feminism) means. As long as girls get the same education as boys, we can continue to have these conversations. In many places, young people don't have that opportunity to learn what that word means, and they don't have the chance to tell their story. So for me, feminism is education, " she acknowledged.

The Stranger Things star felt discrimination against the fact of being a woman and for being a minor "not only gender but also my age." "People sometimes look down on me because I'm young and they think I don't have the experience, but that shouldn't take away opportunities that I should be able to get," she finishes.

Millie plans to promote Godzilla vs. Kong and participate in filming two more movies: The Thing About Jellyfish and The Girls I've Been, not to mention that she's about to resume the Stranger Things recordings.

