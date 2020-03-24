Don't let isolation by COVID-19 ruin your romantic relationship

Living social isolation or quarantine as a couple can be lovely; some believe that being able to spend several days locked up with your loved one is terrific for any relationship. However, experts say otherwise. Learn why romantic love could ruin your relationship with this wave of COVID-19.

The coronavirus has not only left thousands of sick and dead around the world, but it is also having side effects on relationships, so it's better to prepare.

Living a quarantine or prolonged isolation is not easy, especially if living with those who share the home is not so comfortable.

Only in the Chinese city Xi'an, experts have identified that there was a considerable increase in divorce lawsuits in the first months of the year due to the worldwide coronavirus crisis. Showing that the impact of the disease and the measures being implemented to prevent its spread are not only damaging health, economy, and social dynamics, but also couples.

For this reason, it's important to prepare to go through this stage without any risk of separation. This is all you should take into account:

1. You must be mentally prepared

According to Carme Sánchez Martín, a psychologist and sexologist at the Serrate & Ribal Urology Institute in Barcelona, living a quarantine at home and, in general, following hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus can cause high levels of stress and anxiety.

El País published an article based on a study by the Chinese Psychological Society, which indicates that only in February, 42.6% of Chinese citizens presented symptoms of coronavirus-related anxiety, and even 16.6% of cases had signs of depression.

In this sense, experts recommend always keeping in mind that the crisis will pass and that we must trust the authorities, avoiding false information circulating on social networks.

Remember that infected people are a minority and that in case of illness, there are high chances of getting ahead without any complications.

2. Take time to be alone

If space is allowed in the house, everyone will also need to spend time alone doing activities or hobbies that they enjoy separately.

"It's ok if one person is doing one thing and the other another. They can be quietly doing different activities, and that does not mean they have lost interest in each other," says psychologist Sánchez.

In fact, these spaces alone are ideal to clear the mind of the couple's conflicts and in case there are frictions, we can move away for a moment and lean on some breathing exercises when we feel that we are about to lose patience.

3. Don't make unnecessary claims

Going through a situation like the one we are living with the coronavirus also forces us to deal with anguish and fear, which increases the risk of losing control of our emotions.

As a consequence, we will present a higher level of demands or conflicts looking for our partner to do something that helps us calm what we feel.

But we must reflect internally, analyze our emotions and then, share with the couple what happens to us, so that we feel accompanied, without waiting for the other to magically resolve our concerns.

"We have to remember that the thought 'do something to make me feel better' is often not possible. Understanding that both are living a potentially stressful and challenging situation both must take time to observe what is happening, instead of blaming the partner, "says the psychologist Leire Villaumbrales.

4. Always respect your partner

Surviving quarantine as a couple requires a lot of mutual respect, as it is the only way to avoid friction that leads to unnecessary fights.

Remember that, especially when you are alone with your partner, you should always be very respectful and polite, controlling your little "obsessions" and being understanding with the other person.

5. Strive to follow routines

If you want your relationship and peace of mind to be unaffected by quarantine, it is crucial to maintain some discipline and organization around the house.

It is ideal for establishing organized schedules and routines to make the days of confinement meaningful without being overwhelming or a waste of time. Many activities can be done, such as ordering photos, reading, following a tutorial on the Internet, spending time on self-care, catching up on work, etc.

Take advantage of quarantining as a couple to reconnect with that special person, avoid claims and seek to be understanding at all times, remember that the situation is difficult for both of you, not just for you.