"Doing nothing is doing a lot"

Some are even going through anxiety or stress crisis because "the internal monsters that we carry are stinging with the hustle, with the silence it gets bigger," said for La Cadera de Eva, Erika Villavicencio, coordinator of Organizational Psychology from UNAM.

Villavicencio pointed out that not being satisfied doesn't have to do with a lack of desire but with peace of mind. We are trying to satisfy our needs without falling into social expectations.

We all can do homeostasis. That is, we know what things affect us and what things give us pleasure, and it is time to do them.

"Get wild; if you want to stay awake, stay awake, tiredness will have you on less alert ... "

"Why people prefer weekends, because of the sense of low alert, there is no traffic, there is no media noise, but right now, the sense of alert is constant."

Villavicencio speaks out against the "soft manipulation" of social networks that suggests you follow a routine, produce, be disciplined, for the psychologist, it is not about sitting down and letting yourself flow, but instead recognizing what you feel and doing something that you like it, so that stress."

"Slow path," recommends Villavicencio,

"The body is designed for you to do something that gives you pleasure. If you permit yourself, there will be that neurotransmitter pump, which will lower your stress, if we do not, you will balance if there will not be chronic stress."

"You have to have moments to do nothing when you do it, you will do it well," the psychologist recommended.

The inequalities in networks that cause depression

"If you on social media, television, in shows all the time we are talking about the pandemic, that stresses us," she said. The photographs that people who have the privilege of quarantining in their country house or have or garden upload to Facebook causes depression in others. In the end, it becomes a visual assault.

Something that we are not seeing, says Villavicencio, is the depression pandemic that will unleash later, since our state of alertness goes down, what will happen? Not everyone has the privilege of having a home office or continuing with their jobs. Therefore, if it is within your possibilities, support small businesses or groups that are helping others. What this health crisis shows us is that there are things that we don't need. The expert recommends being attentive to the possible persuasive sales that will make us continue consuming.

