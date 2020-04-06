A woman is murdered every 17 hours in Central America

Susan Willers, a sociologist from the Graduate Program in Political and Social Sciences at the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), points out that the migratory transit routes from Central America to the United States involve a specific risk for women. Women suffer from recurring assaults that often end in rape or other forms of sexual abuse, writes the sociologist in her work Migration and violence: the experiences of Central American migrant women in transit through Mexico.

Unicef denounced in 2018 that the new immigration policies put thousands of girls and women at risk.

Amnesty International points out that migrant women and girls are particularly exposed to discrimination, exploitation, and abuse.

It has also been observed that racism, fear and the conditions they face from their place of origin, lead them to fall into human trafficking networks, which is a turning point for their life and a violation of their human rights.