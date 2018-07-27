ACTUAL
La belleza esta en Nigeria, ella es Jare, la nueva niña más bonita del mundo
Internautas quedan impresionados por la belleza de esta pequeña nigeriana y la califican como la más bella del mundo
La belleza esta en Nigeria, con tan solo cinco años, Jare ha cautivado a miles de internautas y ya es considerada la niña más bonita del mundo.
De acuerdo con E-consulta, la fotógrafa Mofe Bamuyiwa retrató a Jare, buscaba retratar la relación entre lo infantil y la madurez a través de la pose de la pequeña y de su mirada.
Capturing the Art of innocence and the sides of JOMI in one body. J O M I of the @the_j3_sisters The elder sister of J A R E When I was a child I always wanted to wear my Mum´s shoes , cloths and do all she did as a woman . I wasn´t afraid of being that woman , though I wasn´t aware , nothing scared me of the cost it would take to be a woman . "I WAS FEARLESS AS A CHILD " I´m sure every girl has gone through this stage and can totally relate . Meeting Jomi of the @the_j3_sisters Was more inspiring . Asides that she is bright and beautiful , she is very coordinated and every pose directed , she did better than I told her to do . She definitely has buttressed and given me more proof that every little girl dreams of being a woman . I guess was looking for a platform to showcase her inner woman !!! Photography is my little way of expressing my thoughts than in words and so I am not the best curator of my work .
¡Ella es humana, pero también es un ángel!, escribió la fotógrafa junto a la imagen de la pequeña.
"Todo lo que quiero es que la gente conozca el potencial de Jare. Quiero que la foto le transmita cosas cuando sea adulta", expresó Bamuyiwa.
Muchos ya ven a la pequeña como "la más linda del mundo" con lo que le quitaría ese título a la pequeña rusa Anastasia Knyazeva.
