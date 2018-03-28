James Van Der Beek y el elenco de "Dawson's Creek" se reúnen 20 años después [VIDEO y FOTOS]

REDACCIÓN 28/03/2018 12:52 p.m.

La serie de Dawson's Creek fue una uno de los dramas adolescente estadounidense más vistos, aquí hablaban sobre la vida ficticia de un grupo de amigos muy unidos que comienza en la escuela secundaria y continúa en la universidad desde 1998 hasta 2003.

Esta serie fue protagonizada por James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams y Joshua Jackson.

Este años se cumplieron 20 años del inicio de la serie "Dawson's Creek" y se reunieron en una sesión fotográfica especial para "Entertainment Weekly", de acuerdo a El Comercio.

We reunited the cast of #DawsonsCreek for its 20th anniversary! For the first time since the 2003 finale, the show's stars sat down to reminisce about Capeside, talk reboot chances, and more: https://t.co/q41Q6Nf0zz #CreekWeek pic.twitter.com/x8s1a42R3d