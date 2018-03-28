Series

James Van Der Beek y el elenco de "Dawson's Creek" se reúnen 20 años después [VIDEO y FOTOS]

El elenco completo de la famosa serie de los noventa compartieron en una sesión fotográfica para "Entertainment Weekly"

James Van Der Beek y el elenco de "Dawsons Creek" se reúnen 20 años después [VIDEO y FOTOS]Esta serie fue protagonizada por James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams y Joshua Jackson. (FOTO TOMADA DE LA WEB)

La serie de Dawson's Creek fue una uno de los dramas adolescente estadounidense más vistos, aquí hablaban sobre la vida ficticia de un grupo de amigos muy unidos que comienza en la escuela secundaria y continúa en la universidad desde 1998 hasta 2003.

Esta serie fue protagonizada por James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams y Joshua Jackson.

Este años se cumplieron 20 años del inicio de la serie  "Dawson's Creek" y se reunieron en una sesión fotográfica especial para "Entertainment Weekly", de acuerdo a El Comercio.

A continuación te mostramos parte de la sesión.

Busy Philipps, Mary Beth Peil, Kerr Smith y Meredith Monroe, otros de los actores que conformaron la serie, también fueron parte del reencuentro.

En las mencionadas fotos podemos ver a Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), James Van der Beek (Dawson Leery) posando en solitario mientras que Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley) lo hace junto a Busy Phillips, Audrey Liddell en la serie.

"Dawson´s Creek", se estrenó el 20 de enero de 1998 y durante seis temporadas marcó a toda una generación, que se identificó con Dawson Leery, Joey Potter, Pacey Witter y Jen Lindley.

El programa fue producido por Warner Bros y sus protagonistas, a pesar del tiempo y con altibajos, mantienen su carrera actoral.

Sobre este esperado reencuentro, Katie Holmes compartió hace dos meses una foto del guión de la serie, acompañada de un emotivo mensaje.

"Estoy tan agradecida de que hace 20 años presentamos "Dawson´s Creek". Me siento muy honrada de haber sido parte de esto", escribió la actriz.

