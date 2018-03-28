ACTUAL
James Van Der Beek y el elenco de "Dawson's Creek" se reúnen 20 años después [VIDEO y FOTOS]
El elenco completo de la famosa serie de los noventa compartieron en una sesión fotográfica para "Entertainment Weekly"
La serie de Dawson's Creek fue una uno de los dramas adolescente estadounidense más vistos, aquí hablaban sobre la vida ficticia de un grupo de amigos muy unidos que comienza en la escuela secundaria y continúa en la universidad desde 1998 hasta 2003.
Esta serie fue protagonizada por James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams y Joshua Jackson.
Este años se cumplieron 20 años del inicio de la serie "Dawson's Creek" y se reunieron en una sesión fotográfica especial para "Entertainment Weekly", de acuerdo a El Comercio.
We reunited the cast of #DawsonsCreek for its 20th anniversary! For the first time since the 2003 finale, the show's stars sat down to reminisce about Capeside, talk reboot chances, and more: https://t.co/q41Q6Nf0zz #CreekWeek pic.twitter.com/x8s1a42R3d— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 28 de marzo de 2018
A continuación te mostramos parte de la sesión.
Busy Philipps, Mary Beth Peil, Kerr Smith y Meredith Monroe, otros de los actores que conformaron la serie, también fueron parte del reencuentro.
It´s the #DawsonsCreek reunion you´ve been waiting for! ?? We brought the cast of the landmark show back together for its 20th anniversary to reminisce about Capeside, talk reboot chances, and more. Click the link in our bio for a preview (you don´t want to wait to check out this week´s cover story). You can pick up the special group cover on newsstands starting 3/30, and the four other covers exclusively at @barnesandnoble starting 4/3. #CreekWeek ??: @marchomstudio for EW
En las mencionadas fotos podemos ver a Katie Holmes (Joey Potter), Joshua Jackson (Pacey Witter), James Van der Beek (Dawson Leery) posando en solitario mientras que Michelle Williams (Jen Lindley) lo hace junto a Busy Phillips, Audrey Liddell en la serie.
You no longer have to wait, #DawsonsCreek fans! ??For the first time since the 2003 finale, the cast of one of the most iconic, beloved, and meme-worthy teen dramas ever has reunited. We brought @vanderjames, @katieholmes212, @vancityjax, Michelle Williams, @busyphilipps, Kerr Smith, @meremonroe and Mary Beth Peil together for a special reunion to discuss the iconic show, its reboot chances, and more. Click the link in our bio to watch the full reunion special on @PeopleTV now.
"Dawson´s Creek", se estrenó el 20 de enero de 1998 y durante seis temporadas marcó a toda una generación, que se identificó con Dawson Leery, Joey Potter, Pacey Witter y Jen Lindley.
El programa fue producido por Warner Bros y sus protagonistas, a pesar del tiempo y con altibajos, mantienen su carrera actoral.
Sobre este esperado reencuentro, Katie Holmes compartió hace dos meses una foto del guión de la serie, acompañada de un emotivo mensaje.
"Estoy tan agradecida de que hace 20 años presentamos "Dawson´s Creek". Me siento muy honrada de haber sido parte de esto", escribió la actriz.
