ACTUAL
/
PARA CONVERSAR
¡Toma nota!
La pose perfecta para lucir un trasero envidiable en Instagram
Muchas chicas aplican estos engañosos trucos para lucir radiantes en sus fotos de Instagram
Todos hemos visto envidiables fotos en Instagram en donde las chicas se ven sexys y hermosas, con un cuerpo envidiable, y los chicos no se quedan atrás. Y la pregunta eterna es ¿Cómo hacen para verse tan bien?. No vamos a hacer menos a los que esculpen su cuerpo en el gym, pero hay otros trucos para verse fenomenal solo para la foto.
De acuerdo con El Dictamen, la fitness model Anna Victoria, explica el truco para tener un buen trasero, basta con una pose que le saque provecho, toma nota:
Se trata de saber jugar con los ángulos, ese es todo el secreto. Tan sólo mira cómo Sphiee Turner se quita las llantitas estirando las piernas.
LAS SENSUALES FOTOS DE FEY PARA SEMANA SANTA
????? Those angles, I tell ya... ???? The one thing I was most insecure about growing up was my booty. I´ve always been smaller on bottom and I would try to wear long shirts to cover it. One thing I´ve loved about fitness is the ability to sculpt your body in various ways BUT there´s only so much muscle you can build on your butt AND you need to flex it to really show it off ???? . A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts...plus high waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too...there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on insta than in real life, and I do it too!! I love posing and admiring the "Instagram booty" but that´s not my real booty. And I´m okay with that. . Over time, I´ve gotten several comments about my lack of a butt, even recently when I actually am so proud of my hard work. It may not look like what someone else would consider an ideal booty, but it´s mine!! Not theirs. And I´ve had to work hard to love it and to shape it and to love it no matter the shape or size. People are always going to have opinions on your body. Do they hurt sometimes? Yes. But a wise woman once said, "You could be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there will still be someone who hates peaches". And in this case, I LITERALLY mean peaches ???????? #bodylove #realstagram #angles (pants are Lorna Jane! :)) . Try @bodyloveapp FREE for 7-days! ?? www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp
Así es chicas, no todo lo que ves en Internet es cierto.
A esto, Victoria dice:
I often get asked how to get rid of "hip dips" and it's actually a question I had early on in my journey, too. Not being curvy on bottom naturally, that's one of the things I always wanted (of course you always want what you can't have ??) and I focused a lot of my effort on trying to fill out that area. What I didn't know back then was this area is entirely determined by your bone and hip structure. A few years back when we first moved to Rome, I asked Luca's best friend (who is a personal trainer) how to fix my hip dips. He brought me over to a picture in his gym of an anatomy chart showing skeletal muscle and pointed to that area and said something along the lines of, "Look, there is no muscle tissue there. There's nothing to build. It depends on your bone and hip structure." (Swipe left for an example :)) I actually instantly felt better. I stopped wracking my brain and getting upset over my hard work not building muscle in that area. When you see me popping my hips and looking like I'm curvy on bottom, that's 100% glute muscle I'm posing and flexing. Here is a picture to show the difference side by side, posing and not posing, curvy hips (or glutes ??) vs hip dips. This is unfortunately where you see photoshopping occur - girls fixing their hip dips and making them appear to have flawless hips. I know not everyone will relate to this or understand this. If you have full hips, love em or hate em, you may not have this problem (maybe you do! Let me know! We're all different ??) but for those of us who are smaller on bottom and want to build a fuller booty/hips, I just want you to understand this overall idea, not to obsess over why you're not seeing that area fill in from your booty work, and instead where to focus your efforts like in building booty muscle so you can pose and pop that hip and be in awe of all your hard work paying off ?? but at the same time, not be mad at yourself for having those hip dips when you're not posing. They're a part of you and learning to love and accept yourself, while still working hard to improve yourself where you can, is one of the most rewarding parts of this journey ?? #fbggirls #realtalk #hipdips www.annavictoria.com/guides
"Esos ángulos, dije... La parte de mi cuerpo con la que estaba más insegura al crecer era mi trasero. Siempre ha sido demasiado pequeño y siempre trataba de llevar camisas largas para cubrirlo. Una de las cosas que me encanta del fitness es la capacidad para esculpir tu cuerpo de diferentes maneras, PERO solo hay una cantidad de músculo que puedes construir en tu culo Y tienes que flexionarlo para que realmente se vea."
¿Estas lista para poner en practica este consejo?
¿JUAPA ZURITA Y LELE PONS AMIGOS DE KIM KARDASHIAN?
an
LEA TAMBIEN
Mhoni Vidente hace impactante predicción sobre el futuro de Gloria Trevi
Durante su participación en el programa "Hoy ", en La Ruleta Esotérica, la vidente hizo importantes revelaciones de la cantante mexicana
LEA TAMBIEN
"Bebeshita" habla de los encuentros sexuales entre participantes de Enamorandonos"
La famosa participante de "Enamorándonos" acudió a una emisión del youtuber "DebRyanShow" y habló de todo
LEA TAMBIEN
Las increíbles pinturas de una fan de Dragon Ball
La chica se hizo viral por grabarse pintando al príncipe de los Sayajin, Vegeta
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información