Guía para solicitar tus datos personales a Cambridge Analytica

Data Protection Act 1998 (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/29/section/7)

Under the purview of the EU Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC and the Data Protection Act of 1998, I wish to:

1. know whether your company or any of its processors hold any of my personal data (this includes Cambridge Analytica Ltd and other companies in the SCL Group);

2. know the legal basis of such processing, for each of those companies holding my data (if you rely on consent, please be specific on when I might have given consent and how);

3. know how you classify this data into the different categories recognized by applicable data protection regimes;

4. know for what purposes you process this data;

5. know the legal bases of potential transfers of such personal data to Mexico or any other country, for each vendor;

6. for each vendor, obtain my own identifiers within that vendor´s systems;

7. for each data point, obtain full information as to its source;

8. get an explanation on the "logic of the processing" of my personal data;

9. get a list of recipients of my personal data;

10. obtain a copy of all my personal data.

I remind you that the deadline to respond to this request is 40 calendar days. I trust that in light of the seriousness of the issue, you will faithfully respect this deadline.

As other data subjects before me who have filed data subject requests with your company have emphasized:

· I remind you that no exemption exists in UK Data Protection Act for the right of access with respect to trade secrets (see doi.org/10.1093/idpl/ipv030 Trade Secrets v Personal Data: a possible solution for balancing rights, page 6, bottom 1st column). This exception only applies to the "logic of the processing" disclosure, and even than has to be interpreted in the narrowest sense. As a consequence, you would still need to disclose intermediate stored data computed as part of the profiling, as well as give a sense of the "logic of the processing", without explicitly disclosing the algorithms used.

· In addition, I remind you that any limitation on the access right in the UK Data Protection Act regarding the privacy of others (i.e. Article 7.4) is expressly limited to the protection of individuals and therefore does not apply to the protection of the identity of other companies or legal persons that your company would have contracted with, either as a source or recipient of my personal data. Corporate privacy rights have never been recognised in UK law (or US law, for that matter). Therefore, if you have the information I ask for in points 6, 7 and 9, you have to disclose it. I understand that some communications with those third parties might include personal information of other individuals (names of officers at those companies for instance). In this case, Article 7.5 of the DPA provides a very clear basis: only very limited information should be excised (names and other identifying information of those individuals), but all the rest of the data, i.e. all my personal data, should be given to me.

· To conclude, I particularly wish to attract your attention to the "General provisions relating to offences" articles in the Data Protection Act 1998, as they pertain to liabilities by body corporates, but also the personal liability of any officer in such body.

Sincerely Yours,