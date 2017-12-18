Espectáculos

Hija de Gloria Estefan, presenta a su novia en redes

La joven se llama Gemeny Hernández y le dedicó un mensaje de amor celebrando su primer aniversario

REDACCIÓN 18/12/2017 05:33 p.m.

Un día antes, la joven de 23 años le había dedicado un mensaje a su novia en la previa de su celebración. (FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM)

Emily Estefan, hija de la cantante Gloria Estefan y del productor Emilio, presentó oficialmente a su novia mediante su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

La joven se llama Gemeny Hernández le escribió un mensaje de amor celebrando su primer aniversario.

"Te amo. Todas y cada una de tus palabras me elevan. No puedo esperar más a que el mundo (y tú) vea lo que eres capaz de hacer", respondió la hija de los Estefan.

Antes Gemeny le había escrito: "Hay amor en cada esquina. Y no el típico amor al que piensas que me refiero. Ni flores, ni chocolate, ni canciones baratas de amor. Me refiero al amor verdadero. Al amor auténtico. A nuestro amor. Un amor que penetra en cada poro de él mismo. Un amor que te asfixia, que te sacude, que te da miedo, que te ilumina, que te cura, que te despierta"

He vivido todos y cada uno de estos 365 días de mi vida perdida en este bello lugar, en este hermoso amor. Perdida en ti y en el extraordinario honor de amarte, escribió.

Un día antes, la joven de 23 años le había dedicado un mensaje a su novia en la previa de su celebración.

"Feliz aniversario a mi delicada, atrevida, inteligente, importante, honesta, amorosa, divertida, valiente, compasiva, paciente, badass, talentosa y la más hermosa... moonflower", escribió.

Recordemos que la hija de Emilio y Gloria se graduó del College de Música de Berklee, en Boston, en febrero lanzó su primer álbum "Take Whatever You Want" (Toma lo que quieras) y es dueña de su propia compañía disquera.

También te puede interesar: Legarreta desmiente divorcio de Erick Rubín

auc



