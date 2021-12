Viggo Mortensen, de El Señor de los Anillos, visita pueblo comcaác en Sonora

Pics taken in Punta Chueca, Mexico... Viggo Mortensen and Zara Monrroy...



Posted on 12/21/21 by @ZaraMonrroy1, Mexican singer and Cultural Ambassador for Indigenous Peoples....



?? 1 and 2https://t.co/v2jr7MlJpb

??3 https://t.co/w5UhZZGPRs pic.twitter.com/DkyG2AXzr0