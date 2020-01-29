The other Cancun cast aside

CANCÚN, Q. ROO.- Unlike the tourist area of Cancun, with white sands and blue sea, in areas with irregular settlements in Cancun - towns far from the glamour and party of visitors from various parts of the world - the problems with electricity and public services are found. Federal money was invested in improving the living conditions of the people who live there.

While undergoing inspections of the projects, the Superior Audit Federation (ASF) found that in the works carried out; there is no documentation to justify the job. There are also no records the project was delivered and no evidence the work has been completed.

Some vulnerable areas of Cancun continue without access to essential services such as electricity, drainage, or roads. The ASF documented that the power and light services of the neighborhoods Tres Reyes and Avante, were the last of their kind since The Ministry of Public Works (SEOP) of Quintana Roo confirmed that in 2020 federal funds will not be used for improvements in these vulnerable areas.

At least 15 million 866 thousand pesos in works in the so-called irregular areas of Cancun were obtained from the Social Infrastructure Fund for Entities (FISE) 2018. Power and light projects and the construction of 200 rooms with floor were designed by the Secretarial of Sustainable Territorial Development (Sedetus), which must be explained with documentation proving these expenses.

Despite the anomalies in the documentation of the jobs executed, the office of the Secretary of Control (SECOES) of Quintana Roo, did initiate procedures to determine responsibilities on public officials involved in this case. It was only possible to verify the works in charge of Sedetus in the construction of 200 rooms with flooring equivalent to 14 million 650 thousand pesos. In contrast, the destination of resources towards power and light was not clarified due to the lack of documents.

(José Guaderrama)