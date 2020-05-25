Products in covid shapes, the new trend of the pandemic Piñatas

A bakery in Xalapa decided to pay tribute to the character who stole the love of all Mexicans in this pandemic, Susana Distancia. (Archivo)

Veracruz, Ver. - Since the confinement began due to covid-19, many businesses had to close due to low sales. Still, others assimilated these days of crisis to experiment and create new products causing euphoria on social networks. Cakes, piñatas, and bread in the form of a coronavirus or Susana Distancia are a clear example that creativity and ingenuity of Mexicans and especially of Veracruz people has no limit.

IN XALAPA THEY CREATE BREAD FROM SUSANA DISTANCIA



A bakery in Xalapa decided to pay tribute to the character who stole the love of all Mexicans in this pandemic, making a piece of bread in the shape of Susana Distancia. The creator of this peculiar bread Rafael Palmeros, owner of the "Punto Salvado" bakery, commented that the idea came about due to low sales that the business registered because of quarantine. According to Rafael, a piece by Susana Distancia takes around an hour to prepare, and the price is 25 pesos. For the moment and as a preventive measure, the business only makes home deliveries in the area of Xalapa.

CONCHAVIRUS

Through social networks, a photo of bread in the shape of a coronavirus went viral, which they called conchavirus. The idea came up in a bakery in Mexico City er to raise awareness about this disease. At first, the Rivas family tried to call it "virulent shells" or "crown shell," but after several debates, they chose the name they currently have and made them famous. The conchavirus has a cost of six pesos and fifty cents, and there are all colors to suit the client.

CAKES IN THE FORM OF COVID

Veracruz's port is not far behind in terms of the creativity of its pastry chefs, who, with a good sense of creativity and love for their trade, manage to cope with the crisis caused by the covid. For Sargufiestas the pastry of Lidia, the arrival of the coronavirus made her create new designs based on the latest trend that was becoming popular in the world. She managed to capture more clients who are not only looking for quality, but her fun designs turned into covid cakes. So far, she has sold more than 21 cakes.

COVID PIÑATAS AND SUSANA DISTANCIA

Though piñatas were not an essential product in the days of the covid, artisans from Veracruz managed to attract people with coronavirus-shaped piñatas in the municipalities of Veracruz and Coatzacoalcos.

Traducción. Valentina K. Yanes