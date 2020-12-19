Chapultepec Forest: secret corners to enjoy

You want to take a walk through the Chapultepec Forest while keeping a social distance. We share some of the secret corners of the primary lung of our city.

With its almost 800 hectares of surface, it houses several corners of great beauty. The forest should be walked slowly to discover these places with a substantial historical and cultural load.

CHAPULTEPEC CASTLE, NATIONAL HISTORY MUSEUM

It is divided into three sections, the Old Military College, the Alcazar, and the temporary exhibition rooms.

What used to be the Military College, the carriages of Juárez and Maximiliano can be enjoyed. The original act of Independence, the portraits of the viceroys of New Spain, the paintings that illustrate the caste system in The Colony, the classic picture of Benito Juárez, the image of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz or the Siqueiros mural, Del Porfirismo a la Revolución, among other attractions.

SNAIL MUSEUM, HISTORY GALLERY

Going up to the Castle of Chapultepec, we discover this impressive enclosure inaugurated in 1960. It owes its name to the spiral-shaped structure like a seashell.

With dioramas, interactives, videos, models, clay objects, 3D scenographies made of wood and audio, the museum shows the most important historical passages from the end of the viceroyalty to the Constitution of 1917.

Some of its more rooms are the following: The final years of the viceroyalty, The epic of Hidalgo, From Morelos to Mina, The consummation of Independence, The Republic is born, The War of Reform and the French Intervention, Resistance of Juárez, The triumph of the Republic, Porfirian Era, Madero, Towards the new Constitution, Casa del Lago.

HOUSE OF CULTURE QUINTA COLORADA

From the beginning of the last century, this beautiful house, with style inspired by the French neoclassical, is home to plastic arts workshops and exhibitions. Its auditorium presents concerts of classical music orchestras and youth choirs, theater, and cinema.

It currently offers kundalini yoga classes, an engraving and painting workshop, an art cinema club, and a children's cinema club.

THE AUDIORAMA

In the middle of the forest, hidden behind the Monumental Tribune dedicated to Squad 201. In front of the old ahuehuete known as El Sargento, there is, discreet and timid, the Audiorama, a haven of relaxation.

It is the ideal space for book lovers and nature. There is permanently soft and light atmospheric music, and even books to read on-site, and comfortable benches.

THE MOCTEZUMA POND

Close to the aqueduct and pre-Hispanic bas-reliefs in front of the Obelisk of the Niños Héroes is the mythical Pond of Moctezuma. He ordered the construction to enjoy the crystalline water springs that in this area emanate right at the foot of the Cerro del Chapulín.

THE CANADIAN TOTEM

In 1960, the Canadian government gave Mexico this magnificent totem of the ancestral cultures of that country. The piece is made of red cedar with representations of eagles, hawks, whales, and beavers, with permanent references to the primitive cultures of the north of our continent.

MONUMENT TO JOSÉ MARTÍ

Among giant cedars and oyameles, this monument is built in honor of José Martí (1853 -1895), the great Cuban thinker, philosopher, poet, writer, and politician. Celebrating freedom and the close ties of Cuba with Mexico.

CALZADA DE LOS POETAS

In this bucolic road, several Mexican poets and writers are discovered who are honored with beautiful bronze busts: Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz, Salvador Díaz Mirón, Ramón López Velarde, Juan Ruiz de Alarcón, and even the Estridentista poets.

At the end of the road stands the beautiful sculpture of Don Quixote de las Nubes, where the Paseo del Quijote begins.