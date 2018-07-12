Premios

Lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2018; "Game of Thrones" y Netflix lideran las nominaciones

Esta mañana se dio a conocer la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2018

REDACCIÓN 12/07/2018 01:07 p.m.

En esta edición la plataforma de streaming Netflix lidera la lista de nominados con 112 postulantes. (FOTO ESPECIAL)

Esta mañana la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos anunció a los nominados de los premios Emmy 2018, cuya gala se llevará a cabo el próximo 17 de septiembre en el Teatro Microsoft de Los Ángeles.

A continuación te compartimos la lista de nominados completa.

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Ed Harris ("Westworld")

Matthew Rhys ("The Americans")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld")

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Claire Foy ("The Crown")

Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid´s Tale")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Keri Russell ("The Americans")

Evan Rachel Wood ("Westworld")

Mejor actor en serie de edición limitada/ película para TV

Antonio Banderas ("Genius: Picasso")

Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Benedict Cumberbatch ("Patrick Melrose")

Jeff Daniels ("The Looming Tower")

John Legend ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

Jesse Plemons ("USS Callister")

Mejor actriz en serie de edición limitada/ película para TV

Laura Dern ("The Tale")

Jessica Biel ("The Sinner")

Michelle Dockery ("Godless")

Edie Falco ("The Menendez Murders")

Regina King ("Seven Seconds")

Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story: Cult")

Mejor actor de comedia

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

William H. Macy ("Shameless")

Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Mejor actriz de comedia

Pamela Adlon ("Better Things")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish")

Allison Janney ("Mom")

Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie")

Issa Rae ("Insecure")

OCTAVIO FONCERRADA REVELA QUE EX NOVIA DE LUIS MIGUEL PROVOCÓ EL ALEJAMIENTO CON SERGIO BASTERI

Mejor serie dramática

"The Handmaid´s Tale"

"Game of Thrones"

"This Is Us"

"The Crown"

"The Americans"

"Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

Mejor serie cómica

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"GLOW" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Mejor serie de edición limitada

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones")

Joseph Fiennes ("The Handmaid´s Tale")

David Harbour ("Stranger Things")

Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland")

Matt Smith ("The Crown")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Alexis Bledel ("The Handmaid´s Tale")

Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things")

Ann Dowd ("The Handmaid´s Tale")

Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")

Thandie Newton ("Westworld")

Yvonne Strahovski ("The Handmaid´s Tale")

Mejor actor de reparto en serie cómica

Louie Anderson ("Baskets")

Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live")

Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie cómica

Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta")

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live")

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

Laurie Metcalf ("Roseanne")

Megan Mullally ("Will & Grace")

Mejor reality de competencias

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul´s Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Mejor programa de sketches

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Portlandia" (IFC)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"Tracey Ullman´s Show" (HBO)

"At Home with Amy Sedaris" (TruTV)

"I Love You, America" (Hulu)

Mejor programa de variedades

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Late Show with James Corden Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Mejor película para TV

"Fahrenheit 451" (HBO)

"Flint" (Lifetime)

"Paterno" (HBO)

"The Tale" (HBO)

"Black Mirror: USS Callister" (Netflix)

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película

Jeff Daniels ("Godless")

Brandon Victor Dixon ("Jesus Christ Superstar")

John Leguizamo ("Waco")

Ricky Martin ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Edgar Ramirez ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Michael Stuhlbarg ("The Looming Tower")

Finn Wittrock ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story")

Mejor conductor de reality

W. Kamau Bell ("United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell")

Ellen DeGeneres ("Ellen´s Game of Games")

RuPaul Charles ("RuPaul´s Drag Race")

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn ("Project Runway")

Jane Lynch ("Hollywood Game Night")

EMMY 2018: EL VIDEO DE LA NOMINACIÓN

Los favoritos

Se espera que este año, "Game of Thrones", la serie más premiada en la historia de los Emmy, recupere su corona en los reconocimientos más importantes de la pequeña pantalla, pues en 2017, debido al retraso de su séptima temporada, no fue postulada.

La superproducción de HBO es una clara favorita para situarse entre las aspirantes a Mejor serie dramática de los Emmy 2018 junto a "The Handmaid's Tale", "Westworld", "The Crown", "The Americans" o "Stranger Things 2".

En la categoría de mejor comedia, después de tres años de dominio de "Veep", la ausencia en esta edición de la serie protagonizada por Julia Louis-Dreyfus da esperanzas a potenciales nominadas como "Atlanta", "GLOW", "Barry", "Silicon Valley" o "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".

Por otro lado, "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace", "Godless", "The Looming Tower" o "Genius: Picasso" destacan en las quinielas para ser nominadas a mejor serie limitada, un formato que atrae cada vez más al público tal y como demostró el rotundo éxito en 2017 de "Big Little Lies".