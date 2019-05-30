With gender parity, Mexico's GDP would grow 70 percent

NOTIMEX 30/05/2019 06:29 p.m.

If the issues of gender diversity are solved, 12 trillion dollars could be added to the world economy, and in Mexico, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could increase 70 percent.

According to a study by McKinsey & Company, at the basic levels within companies, women represent 37 percent of employees, and once inside, they earn 8.0 percent less than a man's salary.

However, the same study states that at Executive Committee levels, there is only 10 percent of women and the salary represents 78 percent of the compensation a man receives, who has an 88 percent chance of growth above a woman.

With greater diversity in work teams, there is a more creative and enriching experience, which generates increases of 6.0 percent of operating utility plus depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), 7.0 percent in financial profitability and 5.0 percent in the economic value added.

On the other hand, the "Global Report She for Shield" carried out by various institutions showed that, within the insurance sector, women represent a market with potential growth of 200 percent by 2030.

JGM