Vanessa Cornejo, the mexican who conquered Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Cornejo Urieta was the woman of Mexican origin who conquered the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, who passed away on Sunday in a helicopter accident.

Vanessa was born in Huntington Beach, California, to Mexican parents. When she was 17, she met the ex-player of TheLakers.

Laine was working as a dancer in the Eastsidaz music video "G'd Up" while Kobe was in the works for his musical debut album that never saw the light.

According to Half Time, their marriage caught the publics' attention because the parents of the NBA star did not attend the wedding.

However, with the birth of his first two daughters, Gianna María and Natalia, Vanessa had a better relationship with Bryant's parents.

Gianna, 13, was another victim in the tragic helicopter accident. Gigi, as she was known, was the couple's second daughter who married in 2001. Her older sister, Natalia Diamante is 17 years old, Bienka Bella turned three, and the youngest, Capria, was born last June.





