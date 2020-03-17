The scandal of gender violence in Mexican soccer

The soccer club América de México reported last Thursday its decision to separate the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra from the team, due to the accusations against him allegedly for hitting his wife, Lucely Chalá.

"Club América reiterates its absolute and daily commitment to contribute to eradicating gender-based violence and promoting a culture of respect for women. In this sense, it strongly condemns the acts carried out by Renato Ibarra. It has been determined to definitively separate the player from the squad," reads a statement released by the club.

Ibarra, a World Cup player with Ecuador in Brazil 2014, was detained at his home located in the south of Mexico City a week ago after the police received a call from the victim's sister, who reported mistreatment from the footballer to her and Lucely.

After the incident, the player born in Ambuquí, Ecuador 29 years ago was transferred to a Public Ministry and then to a prison in eastern Mexico City. He was accused of aggravated family violence, attempted femicide, and abortion treachery because his partner is pregnant.

The player lost his two lawyers. Along with Ibarra, his siblings Brian and Alexandra and two other relatives were arrested.

Ibarra has been inactive during Clausura 2020 as a result of an adductor injury to his right leg.