Sydney Leroux, la futbolista que entrena con 5 meses de embarazo

#ad As many of you know, Baby #2 is on its way this year! I'm so excited but I’m also nervous. One thing I don’t have to worry about is diapers. From #LittleSnugglers to #PullUps, @huggies has me covered! Check them out on @amazon: https://t.co/9CmBnEaEhB pic.twitter.com/H9lQ5Mvidj