Chiefs se llevan la victoria ante Chargers en el partido de la NFL en México

Rivers launches deep to Mike Williams! The @Chargers gain 50 yards on the play with under a minute to go.#BoltUp | #MexicoGame2019 | @nflmx



??: #KCvsLAC on ESPN

??: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/pBlAyV5zPZ pic.twitter.com/v0TjfG3epX