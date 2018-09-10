ACTUAL
Miss Universo
Fallece Chelsi Smith, la primera mujer birracial en ganar Miss Universo en 1995
Chelsi Smith de origen texano, perdió la batalla contra el cáncer de hígado; fue la primera mujer birracial en ganar el concurso de belleza Miss Universo
La Miss Universo en 1995, Chelsi Smith, falleció a los 45 años de edad, tras perder la batalla contra el cáncer de hígado.
De acuerdo con información del portal TMZ, Smith compitió en su primer concurso, Miss Texas en 1994, y se llevó la corona de Miss USA en 1995, para posteriormente ganar el certamen internacional.
En 1995 Smith viajó a Namibia para competir en Miss Universo donde obtuvo la corona, con lo que se convirtió en la primera mujer de Estados Unidos en hacerlo en 15 años.
De igual forma fue la primera mujer birracial en ganar el concurso.
Shanna Moakler, quien también en 1995 fue finalista en Miss USA, compartió en Instagram fotografías de Chelsi y le dedicó emotivas palabras.
Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don't know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart... to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn't for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn't even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming... pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.
