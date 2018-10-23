ACTUAL
/
PARA CONVERSAR
Espectáculos
Esto hizo que expulsaran a vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers de partido de la NBA
El vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis acudio a un partido de los Rockets
El vocalista de la banda de Rock, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis, fue expulsado de un partido de la NBA por conducta inapropiada.
De acuerdo a RT, Anthony Kiedis acudió a un partido de baloncesto el sábado pasado y insultó a Chris Paul, jugador de los Rockets, cuando este abandonaba el juego contra los Lakers por causa de una trifulca durante el partido.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
At the lakers game last night with my dear brother. It Got crazy at the end, but man I get so satisfied, deeply drinking in the depth and beauty of the game. People operating at a high level in so many dimensions. Cerebral, physical, spiritual, emotional, unspoken and telepathic communication. I truly love basketball with my ?????? this photo by my brethren @atibaphoto
FILTRAN UN SEGMENTO DEL PRESUNTO TRÁILER DE "AVENGERS 4"
Kiedis intentó incluso acercarse al jugador, pero finalmente fue escoltado por guardias de seguridad. Al momento de ser expulsado del juego, les mostró el dedo medio a los asistentes de los Rockets y al propio jugador.
AK (Anthony Kiedis) from Red Hot Chilie Peppers should of gotten kicked out the game for yelling profanities and flipping the bird to Chris Paul and the #Rockets staff. This is unacceptable @Lakers if this was a regular joe/fan he would of got kicked out the building. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ntSAGhlNku— de? (?all dn? l?e)?? (@balldntlie) 21 de octubre de 2018
Al término del partido, otro integrante de la banda, Flea, también presente, compartió en Instagram sus impresiones sobre los sucesos del sábado. Dijo que a pesar de que el juego "se volvió loco al final", se sintió "satisfecho" con el partido.
Realmente amo con todo mi corazón el baloncesto, afirmó.
auc
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información
Debe iniciar sesión para poder enviar información