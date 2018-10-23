Esto hizo que expulsaran a vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers de partido de la NBA

El vocalista de la banda de Rock, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis, fue expulsado de un partido de la NBA por conducta inapropiada.

De acuerdo a RT, Anthony Kiedis acudió a un partido de baloncesto el sábado pasado y insultó a Chris Paul, jugador de los Rockets, cuando este abandonaba el juego contra los Lakers por causa de una trifulca durante el partido.

Kiedis intentó incluso acercarse al jugador, pero finalmente fue escoltado por guardias de seguridad. Al momento de ser expulsado del juego, les mostró el dedo medio a los asistentes de los Rockets y al propio jugador.

AK (Anthony Kiedis) from Red Hot Chilie Peppers should of gotten kicked out the game for yelling profanities and flipping the bird to Chris Paul and the #Rockets staff. This is unacceptable @Lakers if this was a regular joe/fan he would of got kicked out the building. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ntSAGhlNku