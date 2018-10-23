Espectáculos

Esto hizo que expulsaran a vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers de partido de la NBA

El vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis acudio a un partido de los Rockets

REDACCIÓN 23/10/2018 12:24 p.m.

Esto hizo que expulsaran a vocalista de Red Hot Chili Peppers de partido de la NBAAnthony Kiedis no pudo contenerse ante la intensidad de la pelea entre los Lakers y los Rockets. (FOTO TOMADA DE INSTAGRAM)

El vocalista de la banda de Rock, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anthony Kiedis, fue expulsado de un partido de la NBA por conducta inapropiada.

De acuerdo a RT, Anthony Kiedis acudió a un partido de baloncesto el sábado pasado y insultó a Chris Paul, jugador de los Rockets, cuando este abandonaba el juego contra los Lakers por causa de una trifulca durante el partido.

Kiedis intentó incluso acercarse al jugador, pero finalmente fue escoltado por guardias de seguridad. Al momento de ser expulsado del juego, les mostró el dedo medio a los asistentes de los Rockets y al propio jugador.

Al término del partido, otro integrante de la banda, Flea, también presente, compartió en Instagram sus impresiones sobre los sucesos del sábado. Dijo que a pesar de que el juego "se volvió loco al final", se sintió "satisfecho" con el partido.

Realmente amo con todo mi corazón el baloncesto, afirmó.

